Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the September 15th total of 35,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 163,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 24,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.09. 79,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,999. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $9.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $64.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $108.77 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a positive return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.34%.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of March 5, 2020, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 5.7 million deadweight tons, which included 13 very large crude carrier tankers, ten Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, three Medium Range one product tankers, and two chemical tankers.

