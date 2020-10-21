NCR Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NCR in a research report issued on Monday, October 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

NCR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NCR from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NCR from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

NCR stock opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. NCR has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.36.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. NCR had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in NCR in the third quarter valued at about $511,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 40.8% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 167,633 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the third quarter worth about $440,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 132.3% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 117,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 66,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth about $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other NCR news, SVP Adrian Button sold 6,003 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $111,115.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $215,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

