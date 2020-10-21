Neil Lindsey Herbert Buys 200,000 Shares of IronRidge Resources Ltd (LON:IRR) Stock

IronRidge Resources Ltd (LON:IRR) insider Neil Lindsey Herbert acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($39,195.19).
Shares of IRR opened at GBX 15.82 ($0.21) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.52 million and a P/E ratio of -4.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.48. IronRidge Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 21 ($0.27).
About IronRidge Resources
