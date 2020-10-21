Neil Lindsey Herbert Buys 200,000 Shares of IronRidge Resources Ltd (LON:IRR) Stock

IronRidge Resources Ltd (LON:IRR) insider Neil Lindsey Herbert acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Shares of IRR opened at GBX 15.82 ($0.21) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.52 million and a P/E ratio of -4.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.48. IronRidge Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 21 ($0.27).

About IronRidge Resources

IronRidge Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Africa and Australia. The company explores for lithium pegmatites in Ghana covering 645 square kilometers of granted and under application tenure through direct applications and earn-in agreements; and gold in Chad, Central Africa covering 900 square kilometers of granted tenure.

