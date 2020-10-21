Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NSRGY. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nestlé from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. HSBC raised shares of Nestlé from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.00.

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $117.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.55. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $122.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $338.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,838,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,914,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,725,000 after buying an additional 139,668 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 12,515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 63,451 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter worth about $3,815,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,277,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

