Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stock Position Raised by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Nestlé makes up approximately 2.9% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Nestlé by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,298,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Nestlé by 926.3% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $117.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $122.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Nestlé in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

