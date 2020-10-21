Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Short Interest Down 15.3% in September

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,440,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the September 15th total of 11,140,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Netflix stock opened at $525.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $231.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.60, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix has a 1 year low of $265.80 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $508.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.57, for a total transaction of $719,129.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,307,171.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 155,305 shares of company stock worth $76,108,030 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,274,032,000 after buying an additional 797,481 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,099,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,140,484,000 after buying an additional 148,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,762,464,000 after buying an additional 759,686 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,406,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,549,980,000 after buying an additional 161,395 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Netflix by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,008,435,000 after buying an additional 763,798 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.65.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

