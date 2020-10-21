Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $591.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $573.00 to $591.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NFLX. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.90.

Netflix stock opened at $525.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $231.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $265.80 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $508.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.57, for a total transaction of $719,129.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,307,171.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524 shares in the company, valued at $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,305 shares of company stock worth $76,108,030 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 65.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 688.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

