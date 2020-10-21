Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $550.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $515.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.90.

NFLX stock opened at $525.42 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $265.80 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $231.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.60, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $508.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,023.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total value of $16,613,728.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,613,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,305 shares of company stock worth $76,108,030 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,274,032,000 after purchasing an additional 797,481 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,099,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,140,484,000 after purchasing an additional 148,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,762,464,000 after purchasing an additional 759,686 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,406,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,549,980,000 after purchasing an additional 161,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Netflix by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,008,435,000 after purchasing an additional 763,798 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

