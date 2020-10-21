Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $630.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $610.00 to $630.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. CSFB restated a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.90.

Shares of NFLX opened at $525.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix has a 1 year low of $265.80 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $13,531,370.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,223,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total value of $680,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,892.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,305 shares of company stock worth $76,108,030. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 168.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 65.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 688.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

