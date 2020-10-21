Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $700.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 33.23% from the company’s previous close.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist boosted their price target on Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $525.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $508.05 and a 200 day moving average of $466.97. The company has a market cap of $231.72 billion, a PE ratio of 88.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix has a 12-month low of $265.80 and a 12-month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $13,531,370.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,223,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total value of $680,105.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,892.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,305 shares of company stock worth $76,108,030. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 65.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 688.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

