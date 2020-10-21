NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Shares Gap Up to $2.85

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $3.78. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 429,820 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTWK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of NetSol Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $33.43 million, a P/E ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $13.58 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of NetSol Technologies worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

