Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NBH stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $16.85.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

