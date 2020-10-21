New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.23

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 81252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on New Gold from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on New Gold from $1.30 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.40 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on New Gold from $1.55 to $1.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in New Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in New Gold by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New Gold by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

