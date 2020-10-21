Newgioco Group (OTCMKTS:NWGI) Shares Down 8.4%

Newgioco Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWGI) shares were down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 243,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 151,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52.

Newgioco Group (OTCMKTS:NWGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Michele Ciavarella purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 130,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 131,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $223,760.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,454,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,058.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 259,124 shares of company stock valued at $428,136 in the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Newgioco Group stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newgioco Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWGI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Newgioco Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Newgioco Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWGI)

Newgioco Group, Inc, a vertically integrated betting technology company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe. It offers a range of leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and owns and operates innovative betting platform software that provides a suite of gaming products.

