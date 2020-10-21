Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Newmont Goldcorp accounts for 0.4% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 14.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 213,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 26,199 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 124.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter worth $389,000. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 10.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 584,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,461,000 after purchasing an additional 53,622 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter worth $668,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.57. 45,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,305,486. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.02. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.36.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.69.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $356,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,566,152.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,376,180 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

