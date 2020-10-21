Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) Short Interest Update

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the September 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of NYSE:NR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 12,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,342. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $76.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Newpark Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $101.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. Research analysts expect that Newpark Resources will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Newpark Resources by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Newpark Resources by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Newpark Resources by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 854,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 301,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,397,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 112,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 298.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 186,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 139,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

