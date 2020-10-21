Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Short Interest Update

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 849,700 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the September 15th total of 973,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEXPF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nexi in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

OTCMKTS:NEXPF remained flat at $$17.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.40. Nexi has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $18.38.

Nexi S.p.A. provides payment solutions to banks, financial institutions, insurance companies, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company is involved in the configuration, activation, and maintenance of the hardware and software for digital payments; and offers settlement of card payments, monthly billing, payment tracking, POS management, and data analytics services, as well as help line call center services.

