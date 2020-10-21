NEXON Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NEXON Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,719,500 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 1,418,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,865.8 days.

OTCMKTS:NEXOF remained flat at $$24.00 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,591. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.04. NEXON has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $28.15.

Get NEXON alerts:

About NEXON

NEXON Co, Ltd. develops and services PC online and mobile games. It also provides portal site planning services. The company offers approximately 100 online games in 190 countries. NEXON Co, Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for NEXON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.