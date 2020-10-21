NEXON Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NEXON Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,719,500 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 1,418,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,865.8 days.
OTCMKTS:NEXOF remained flat at $$24.00 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,591. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.04. NEXON has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $28.15.
About NEXON
Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur
Receive News & Ratings for NEXON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.