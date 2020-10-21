Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd.

NYSE:NHF opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64.

In other news, EVP Dustin David Norris purchased 8,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $76,389.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

