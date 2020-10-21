NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.18-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.07. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.18-2.30 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $276.00.

NEE traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $301.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,593. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.07 and a 200-day moving average of $261.63. The company has a market capitalization of $147.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $308.06.

NextEra Energy shares are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 27th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, September 14th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,749,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 41,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.59, for a total transaction of $11,469,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,894 shares of company stock valued at $17,161,541 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

