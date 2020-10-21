NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.85. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.18-2.30 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $300.99 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $308.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.07 and its 200 day moving average is $261.63. The firm has a market cap of $147.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.20.

Shares of NextEra Energy are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 27th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, September 14th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 86,839 shares in the company, valued at $24,749,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $50,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,894 shares of company stock worth $17,161,541. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

