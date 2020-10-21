NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.18-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.28. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.54 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $266.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $286.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $276.00.

NEE traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.50. The stock had a trading volume of 23,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,593. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $147.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $308.06.

NextEra Energy’s stock is going to split on Tuesday, October 27th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, September 14th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 26th.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

In other news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,042,300.00. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,894 shares of company stock worth $17,161,541. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

