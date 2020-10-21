NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2022 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued an update on its FY 2022

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.55-2.75 for the period. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.18-2.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $266.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $276.00.

NYSE:NEE opened at $300.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.63. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $308.06.

Shares of NextEra Energy are going to split on Tuesday, October 27th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, September 14th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 10,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,042,300.00. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 41,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.59, for a total transaction of $11,469,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,894 shares of company stock worth $17,161,541 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

