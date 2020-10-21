Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 25.25%.

NCBS stock opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $75.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.92.

A number of research analysts have commented on NCBS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

In other news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $59,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $180,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

