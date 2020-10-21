NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,929 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 3.6% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.6% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 60,360 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 53,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 25,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

NKE stock opened at $128.49 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $131.34. The company has a market cap of $201.71 billion, a PE ratio of 76.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 785,649 shares of company stock worth $97,741,803. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

