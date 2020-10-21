NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is Violich Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 2.8% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 163.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.06. 53,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,811,813. The stock has a market cap of $201.71 billion, a PE ratio of 77.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.31. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $131.34.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

A number of analysts have commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. 140166 raised their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 785,649 shares of company stock worth $97,741,803 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

