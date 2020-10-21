Niobium Coin (NBC) Trading Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $402,356.33 and approximately $67.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Niobium Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00236617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00083976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00032128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.94 or 0.01292366 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000213 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00144379 BTC.

Niobium Coin Token Profile

Niobium Coin’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

