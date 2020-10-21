NiSource (NYSE:NI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.54% from the stock’s current price.

NI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.55.

Get NiSource alerts:

NYSE NI opened at $23.60 on Monday. NiSource has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $962.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NiSource news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 25.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 31.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.