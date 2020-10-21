Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Bought by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 609.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOMD. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

NOMD stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.78. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

