NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.88) target price by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOEJ. Oddo Bhf set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €29.10 ($34.24).

NORMA Group SE has a twelve month low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a twelve month high of €42.06 ($49.48). The firm has a market cap of $929.75 million and a P/E ratio of 137.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.66.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

