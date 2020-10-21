Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE:NAK) Price Target Cut to $3.25

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE:NAK) had its target price decreased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $3.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 218.63% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE NAK opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $517.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.08. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.49.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE:NAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.