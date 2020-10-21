Northland Securities Upgrades Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to “Outperform”

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FN. B. Riley raised their price target on Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet stock opened at $63.80 on Monday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $76.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 30,547 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $2,173,113.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,815,739.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Toh-Seng Ng sold 12,617 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $809,128.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,933.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,878 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,103,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,164,000 after purchasing an additional 720,417 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 82.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after acquiring an additional 180,032 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at $10,060,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1,425.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 135,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,718,000 after acquiring an additional 107,115 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.