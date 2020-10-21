Northrop Grumman (NOC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.59 per share for the quarter. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 22.00-22.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $22.00-22.40 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Northrop Grumman to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $309.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $327.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.91. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01. The company has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.00.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

