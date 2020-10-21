Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 209.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,530,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Novartis by 34.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,675,000 after acquiring an additional 965,770 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Novartis by 157.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,146,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,565,000 after acquiring an additional 701,358 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 20.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,492,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,686,000 after acquiring an additional 431,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at $35,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

NYSE NVS traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.95. 33,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,727. The company has a market cap of $196.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.42. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.82 and a 200 day moving average of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

