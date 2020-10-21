Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Novartis by 262.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Novartis by 46.4% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

NYSE NVS traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.95. 33,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,727. The company has a market cap of $196.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.42. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.82 and a 200 day moving average of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

