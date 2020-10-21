NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Short Interest Update

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS NSTM opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. NovelStem International has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.18.

NovelStem International Company Profile

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology that can predict patients' resistance to chemotherapy allowing for targeted cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. It has a collaboration agreement with NewStem Ltd.

