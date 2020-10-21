NPCoin (NPC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.78 Million

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 28.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex. NPCoin has a market cap of $1.78 million and $6,347.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NPCoin has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000044 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00021180 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000027 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.