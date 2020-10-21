NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $64,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,622,797,000 after acquiring an additional 479,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,565,183,000 after acquiring an additional 849,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,496,723,000 after buying an additional 364,122 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 24.7% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,785,779,000 after buying an additional 929,423 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,894,465 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $762,981,000 after buying an additional 34,306 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,006 shares of company stock valued at $96,416,397. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price (up from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.19.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $541.73. 103,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,118,724. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $336.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

