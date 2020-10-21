NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Short Interest Up 20.7% in September

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the September 15th total of 5,790,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total transaction of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,938,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,006 shares of company stock valued at $96,416,397. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 110,437 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 97.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 784,446 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,780,000 after purchasing an additional 387,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NVIDIA by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $661,582,000 after purchasing an additional 195,455 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 365,272 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $96,287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ NVDA opened at $542.11 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The stock has a market cap of $336.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $523.74 and a 200-day moving average of $407.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.
