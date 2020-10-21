NVR (NYSE:NVR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.22 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $65.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22, Briefing.com reports. NVR had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $56.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,399.77 on Wednesday. NVR has a 1-year low of $2,043.01 and a 1-year high of $4,530.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4,133.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3,540.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.09.

NVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVR from $4,650.00 to $5,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,488.25.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total value of $7,936,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

