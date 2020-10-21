NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) Receives $30.27 Average PT from Brokerages

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLQT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NYSE:SLQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of NYSE:SLQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of NYSE:SLQT from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NYSE:SLQT from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Get NYSE:SLQT alerts:

Shares of SLQT opened at $18.92 on Friday. NYSE:SLQT has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a PE ratio of -118.25. The company has a current ratio of 16.08, a quick ratio of 16.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.35.

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. On average, analysts anticipate that NYSE:SLQT will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NYSE:SLQT

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for NYSE:SLQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYSE:SLQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.