Obyte (GBYTE) Trading Up 14.8% Over Last Week

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for about $26.78 or 0.00215177 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and UPbit. Over the last seven days, Obyte has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Obyte has a total market cap of $20.19 million and approximately $5,395.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000737 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000146 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,681 coins. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Obyte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

