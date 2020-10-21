Old Second Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Old Second Bancorp has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

OSBC stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $258.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.46. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 21.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSBC shares. Raymond James upgraded Old Second Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Old Second Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

