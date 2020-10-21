Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BofA Securities

BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OMER. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omeros from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Omeros from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of OMER stock opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $613.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.66. Omeros has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.58.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMER. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Omeros by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Omeros by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Omeros by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 221,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 21,821 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Omeros by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Omeros by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

