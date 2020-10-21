Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives $27.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPRO. BidaskClub cut shares of Open Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Open Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Monday, September 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Open Lending stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.02. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

