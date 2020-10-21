Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) – Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Fastly in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fastly’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fastly from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $83.42 on Monday. Fastly has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.72 and a quick ratio of 13.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Fastly by 6,880.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 17.6% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $853,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,379 shares in the company, valued at $26,759,432.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $7,300,639.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 571,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,211,798.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,029,786 shares of company stock valued at $175,030,504. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.