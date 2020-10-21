Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.73. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Alliance Data Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.43.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $51.76 on Monday. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $125.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.66. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.52.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.78. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $979.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,663,000 after purchasing an additional 767,428 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,226,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,335,000 after buying an additional 358,260 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 349,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after buying an additional 263,987 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,208,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,750,000 after buying an additional 210,459 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

