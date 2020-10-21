Oppenheimer Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s FY2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.05.

NYSE QSR opened at $56.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 139.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth $93,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 15,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $874,418.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,914.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,653,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,387,495.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,298 shares of company stock worth $11,477,029. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

