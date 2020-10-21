Oppenheimer Weighs in on Republic Services, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Republic Services in a report released on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $92.28 on Monday. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $7,370,625.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,967,974.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,474,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,263 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 982.2% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.