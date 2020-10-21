Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €11.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been assigned a €11.50 ($13.53) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.38% from the company’s current price.

ORA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Orange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €13.38 ($15.74).

Shares of ORA opened at €9.47 ($11.15) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €9.28 and a 200 day moving average of €10.30. Orange has a 12 month low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 12 month high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

